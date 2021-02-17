State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,537,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after buying an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,456,000 after purchasing an additional 150,367 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,118 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.49 and its 200-day moving average is $129.23. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

