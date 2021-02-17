State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.22 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.23% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $115,104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,723 shares of company stock worth $1,113,790. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

NYSE CW opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

