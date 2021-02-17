State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 478.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 526.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 148.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.84.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $331.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

