State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

SCI stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,592 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

