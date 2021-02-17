State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,799 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $154.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

