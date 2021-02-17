State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.32 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,498,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $7,273,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

CPB stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

