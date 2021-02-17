State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IAA were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 86.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IAA by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,996,000 after purchasing an additional 129,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in IAA by 83.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,928 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,886,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,284,000 after acquiring an additional 668,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IAA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,807,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,207,000 after acquiring an additional 93,541 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on IAA. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. As a group, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

