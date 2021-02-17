State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

