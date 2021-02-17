State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,991 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,048 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Tapestry worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,511 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $40.18.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

