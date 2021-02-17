State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 41,819 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,819 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 32,588.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,406 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 3,021,376 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after buying an additional 2,740,807 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 2,227,666 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

