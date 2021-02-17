Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to announce sales of $163.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.80 million. Standex International reported sales of $155.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $638.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $640.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $664.58 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $665.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $242,996.70. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Standex International by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Standex International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXI stock opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. Standex International has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

