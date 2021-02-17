Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $330.40

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330.40 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 330.30 ($4.32), with a volume of 2189796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.80 ($4.18).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 273 ($3.57) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 252.80 ($3.30).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a PE ratio of -8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 305.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.65.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.