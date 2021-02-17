Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.71

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.71 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 53.90 ($0.70). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 52.90 ($0.69), with a volume of 51,903 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.71. The stock has a market cap of £36.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

