SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,369.64

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,369.64 ($17.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,468 ($19.18). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,463 ($19.11), with a volume of 1,887,798 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,452.25 ($18.97).

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,513.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,370.39. The stock has a market cap of £14.88 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

