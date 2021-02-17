Sprott (NYSE:SII) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Sprott alerts:

SII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

SII stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.62 million and a PE ratio of 42.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sprott has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,296,000 after acquiring an additional 539,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 49,336 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.