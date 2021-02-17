Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $145.00

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89), but opened at GBX 140 ($1.83). Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92), with a volume of 78,897 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.46. The stock has a market cap of £147.96 million and a PE ratio of 18.85.

About Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.