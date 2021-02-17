SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stake Lessened by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,422 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 750,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 619,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,772,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,987,000.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $65.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

