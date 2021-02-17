SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 656.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,565 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 99,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,376. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

