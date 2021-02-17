S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

SPGI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.58. The company had a trading volume of 32,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.94. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

