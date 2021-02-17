Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 355,919 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355,919 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Chubb were worth $70,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.68. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $166.52. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

