Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,195 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up about 2.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.32% of Lennar worth $77,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.76. 61,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,131. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

