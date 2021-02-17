Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Shares Up 3.2%

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOLTF. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sosei Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sosei Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Sosei Group Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of AZD4635, an adenosine A2a antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; HTL0016878, a muscarinic M4 agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and dual muscarinic M1/M4 agonist, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

