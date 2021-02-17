Sosandar (LON:SOS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Sosandar (LON:SOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON SOS opened at GBX 13.88 ($0.18) on Tuesday. Sosandar has a twelve month low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.95 ($0.27). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.17. The company has a market capitalization of £26.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

