Sosandar (LON:SOS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Sosandar (LON:SOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON SOS opened at GBX 13.88 ($0.18) on Tuesday. Sosandar has a twelve month low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.95 ($0.27). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.17. The company has a market capitalization of £26.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Sosandar Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.