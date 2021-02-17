Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SON. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

