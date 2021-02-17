Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Trading Down 6.5%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 605,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 812,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $438.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $129,480. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

