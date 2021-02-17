SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $210.00 at Northland Securities

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 36.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $331.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

