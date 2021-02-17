SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Posts Earnings Results

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. SolarEdge Technologies updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SEDG traded up $9.34 on Wednesday, reaching $340.69. 85,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,535. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.30 and its 200-day moving average is $263.33. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.21.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

