Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Gap Down to $20.68

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.68, but opened at $17.10. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 34,382 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 million, a PE ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Socket Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.