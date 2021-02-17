SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

