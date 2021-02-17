SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $257.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.31. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

