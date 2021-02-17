SNS Financial Group LLC Has $238,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $76,108,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $43,076,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $59.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

