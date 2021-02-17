SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,865 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 110,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 246,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

