Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FDX stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.06. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.