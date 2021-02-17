Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

EMR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.70. 21,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

