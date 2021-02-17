Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys 945 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,306 shares of company stock worth $625,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AOS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.28. 2,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

