SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$23.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.96.

Shares of SRU.UN traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.99. The company had a trading volume of 373,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.58 and a 1 year high of C$31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.33.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

