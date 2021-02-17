SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,451,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,359 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $67,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SLM by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

