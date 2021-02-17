Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on WORK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,569,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,085. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.34 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,561 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

