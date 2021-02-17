Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $10.60. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 11,836 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

