Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WAF. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €126.00 ($148.24).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €142.80 ($168.00) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €139.13 and a 200 day moving average of €102.78. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.