Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WAF. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €126.00 ($148.24).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €142.80 ($168.00) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €139.13 and a 200 day moving average of €102.78. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

