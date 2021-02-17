Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $80.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $9,927,436.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 266,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,409,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,422,695 shares of company stock valued at $104,518,126. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

