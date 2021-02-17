Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,000 ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ORBCOMM news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391 over the last three months. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

ORBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

