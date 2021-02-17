Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $84,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CX Institutional lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.