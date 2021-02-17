Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $30,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,672,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $225.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.