Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $444.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.80. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.40 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

