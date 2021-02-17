Signature Bank Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,497 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 740% compared to the average volume of 773 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.56. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $223.12.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.