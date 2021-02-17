Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Up 25.6% in January

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 14th total of 46,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.91. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli bought 300,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,974. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGTX. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $498,089,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,403,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,578,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,045,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,975,000.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

