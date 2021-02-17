ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Shares of SSTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,562. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a market cap of $587.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.13, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $129,465.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,575.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,076,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,774 shares of company stock worth $1,405,811 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after buying an additional 193,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 10.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.