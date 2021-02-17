Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Decreases By 24.7%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,100 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 14th total of 2,425,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

