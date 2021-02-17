Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Decreases By 24.7%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,100 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 14th total of 2,425,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
