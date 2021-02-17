Short Interest in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Decreases By 25.9%

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,112. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,687. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.